J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $467.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.08 and a 200-day moving average of $476.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

