J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 181,306 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.