J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.