J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

