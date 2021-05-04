Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,121 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 222,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.