Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

