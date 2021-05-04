Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.32

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.5013 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

