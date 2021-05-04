Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $106,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $434.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

