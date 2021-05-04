Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

