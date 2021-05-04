JustBet Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $1.23 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,051.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

