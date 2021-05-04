Kadena Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $137.89 million and $268,518.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,163,901 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

