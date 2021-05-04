Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.00

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.24, with a volume of 96943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

In related news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.