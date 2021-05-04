KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.87 EPS.

KAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

