KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 5,878.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. KARMA has a market cap of $97.75 million and $221.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 6,698.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005050 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00105250 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

