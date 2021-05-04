KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

KEY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.