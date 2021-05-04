Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.56

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.56 and last traded at $81.33, with a volume of 45627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

