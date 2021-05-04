KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Posts Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 3,021,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,601. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

