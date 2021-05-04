KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:KKR opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

