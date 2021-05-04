KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Market Outperform

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $21.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

KREF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

