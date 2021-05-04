KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,017.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00177943 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.