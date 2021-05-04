Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.960-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.96-3.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 971,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,459. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $103.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

