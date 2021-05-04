Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.Leidos also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.30.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,750. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

