Lendefi Price Tops $0.45 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Lendefi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $13,983.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,786.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars.

