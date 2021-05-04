Lendingblock (LND) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $7,850.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

