Lido DAO Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.73 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $53.74 million and $3.73 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 72.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.