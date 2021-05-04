Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 638,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

