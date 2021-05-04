Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.
NYSE:LSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 638,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $96.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.
About Life Storage
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
