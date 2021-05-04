Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

