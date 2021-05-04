LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$65.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.