LockTrip Price Tops $7.94 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00014589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $118.74 million and $424,563.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

