Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 50,824 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

