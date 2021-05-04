Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 11,204 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

