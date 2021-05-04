Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 21,786 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

