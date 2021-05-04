Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 24,856 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,736 shares of company stock valued at $36,924,076. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $223.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

