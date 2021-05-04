Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

