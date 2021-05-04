Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.41 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $3,586,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $356,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

