Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

NYSE:PSA opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $282.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

