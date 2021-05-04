Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.54 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 2.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

