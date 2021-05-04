Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.91% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.