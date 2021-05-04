Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.84 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

