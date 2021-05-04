Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

