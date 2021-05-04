Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

