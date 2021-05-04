Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

