Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 10,526 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

