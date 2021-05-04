Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 11,165 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 393,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 208,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.