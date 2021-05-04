Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 2,968 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

VFC opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

