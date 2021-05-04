Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 183,158 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after purchasing an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,675,000 after purchasing an additional 304,127 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

