Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,827 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,935,000 after buying an additional 234,658 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

