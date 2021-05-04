Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.82% of Heska worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $192.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $217.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.06.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

