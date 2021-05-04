Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.30% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

