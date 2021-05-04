Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 139,947 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

